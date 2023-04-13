Morgan Stanley Lowers Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $29.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

MC stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,631.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,462,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

