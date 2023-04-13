Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $85.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

