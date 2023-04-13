Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.