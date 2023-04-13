Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 51,599,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,798,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,550,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $34,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 51,599,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,798,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,550,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

