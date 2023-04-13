Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Myovant Sciences Price Performance
NYSE MYOV opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
