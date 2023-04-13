Narwhal Capital Management Has $11.25 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,636 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

