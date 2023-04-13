Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Navient Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

