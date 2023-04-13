Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

