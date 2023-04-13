Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,271 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

