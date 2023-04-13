Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 4,230 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,435,000 after purchasing an additional 341,045 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

