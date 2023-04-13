Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

