Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

