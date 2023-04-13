Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

