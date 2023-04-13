Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 3,206 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

