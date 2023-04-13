Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 930 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Honda Motor by 18,427.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

