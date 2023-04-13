Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 712,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 98,605 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 163,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

