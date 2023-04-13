Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

