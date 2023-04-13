Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $189.85 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.