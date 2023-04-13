Naviter Wealth LLC Has $355,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.