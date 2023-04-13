Naviter Wealth LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,681,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.