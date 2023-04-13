Naviter Wealth LLC Has $504,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

PYPL opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

