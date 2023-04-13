Naviter Wealth LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $128.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

