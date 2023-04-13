Naviter Wealth LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 86,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares worth $1,735,265,267. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

