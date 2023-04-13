Naviter Wealth LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $190.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average is $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,584 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

