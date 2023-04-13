Naviter Wealth LLC Has $853,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.52 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $203.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

