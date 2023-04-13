Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,990,000 after purchasing an additional 491,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.19 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

