Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

