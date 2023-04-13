Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

