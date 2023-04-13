Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,617 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

