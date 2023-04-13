Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

NYSE UBER opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

