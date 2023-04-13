Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE UBER opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.