Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.