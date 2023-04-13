Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

