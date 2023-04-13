Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

