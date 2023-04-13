Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.60.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.