Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

