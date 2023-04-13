Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 787 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.60 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $224.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $423,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,141,968.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,141,968.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $6,885,824 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.