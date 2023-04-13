Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

