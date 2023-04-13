New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 418 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $73,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,877,000 after buying an additional 51,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,757,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $877.35 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $882.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $814.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

