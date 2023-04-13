New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.54% of Tapestry worth $49,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 77.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tapestry by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Tapestry by 31.5% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 248,938 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

