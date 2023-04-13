New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,269 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $49,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.