New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $49.34 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $49,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Amdocs by 4,097.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 290,072 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $17,308,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Amdocs by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 692,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.