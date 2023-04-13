New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $78.21 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Centene worth $78,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene Stock Performance

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.