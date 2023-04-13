New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $79.60 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $79,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $136.73 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.64.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

