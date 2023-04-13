New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,241 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.74% of Manhattan Associates worth $55,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

