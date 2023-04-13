New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 159,405 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $75,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

