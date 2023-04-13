New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,094 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $78,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 72.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.