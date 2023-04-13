New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.08.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

