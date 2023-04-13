NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $253.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $224.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 180.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.