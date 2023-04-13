NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries Stock Performance

NL stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $318.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NL Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NL Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in NL Industries during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Featured Articles

