Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $206.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.27. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

