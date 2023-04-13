NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $12.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
